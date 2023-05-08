Nitin Desai Suicide Case: Must Read! 5 officials from Edelweiss ARC booked for suicide abetment

MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios, which is a 90 minute drive from Mumbai. As per reports, Desai hung himself. He would have turned 58 on August 9th. The four time National Award winner has designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

Previously, the police had found a voice note by the late art director where he criticized a financial services firm whom his company owed money to. Nitin’s company ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd had taken a loan of Rs 185 Crores by the way of two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018. The problems with its repayments began in January 2020.

Now, the Raigad police has booked five officials from the Edelweiss Group for alleged abetment of Desai's suicide. An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) at Khalapur police station after Nitin’s wife Neha Desai filed a complaint. The complaint alleged that her husband was subjected to continuous mental torture by the financial company due to which he committed suicide.

Nitin’s last words in the recording found by cops were, ‘Paule chalati Pandharichi waat" (Feet move towards Pandharpur, the pilgrimage town).

