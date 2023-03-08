Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read! Art director’s last recording retrieved by police, he mentioned 4 people

MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios, which is a 90 minute drive from Mumbai. As per reports, Desai hung himself. He would have turned 58 on August 9th. The four time National Award winner has designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

Also Read- OMG! Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas is unrecognizable in new photos, fans react to the photos! Check it out!

Now, the latest development in Nitin’s suicide case is a recording of the 57 year old art director that the Khalapur police have found. However they have sent it for further investigation and refused to divulge details of it. It is however clear that Desai had named 4 people in his recording.

The primary post mortem of the art director done on Wednesday, concluded that he died due to hanging. It is reported that Desai was burdened with a huge debt and he reportedly had approached the district administration for the attachment of the studio.

Also Read- RIP! Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at his ND Studios

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi confirmed, “He was under financial stress, which may have driven him to end his life”. While speaking to a news portal, a local leader named Jitendra Patil said that some people from Bollywood were discouraging film producers from hiring Desai’s ND studios for filming. Desai was stressed because of this.

Nitin Desai’s last rites will takes place on 4th August at ND studios. The four time National Award winner had designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Free Press Journal