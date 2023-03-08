Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read! Art director’s last recording retrieved by police, he mentioned 4 people

Now, the latest development in Nitin’s suicide case is a recording of the 57 year old art director that the Khalapur police have found.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 09:53
movie_image: 
Nitin Desai

MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios, which is a 90 minute drive from Mumbai. As per reports, Desai hung himself. He would have turned 58 on August 9th. The four time National Award winner has designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

Also Read- OMG! Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas is unrecognizable in new photos, fans react to the photos! Check it out!

Now, the latest development in Nitin’s suicide case is a recording of the 57 year old art director that the Khalapur police have found. However they have sent it for further investigation and refused to divulge details of it. It is however clear that Desai had named 4 people in his recording. 

The primary post mortem of the art director done on Wednesday, concluded that he died due to hanging. It is reported that Desai was burdened with a huge debt and he reportedly had approached the district administration for the attachment of the studio.

Also Read- RIP! Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at his ND Studios

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi confirmed, “He was under financial stress, which may have driven him to end his life”. While speaking to a news portal, a local leader named Jitendra Patil said that some people from Bollywood were discouraging film producers from hiring Desai’s ND studios for filming. Desai was stressed because of this.  

Nitin Desai’s last rites will takes place on 4th August at ND studios. The four time National Award winner had designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Free Press Journal 

Nitin Desai Art director ND Studio Karjat Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' 'Devdas' 'Jodha Akbar' Lagaan Jodha Akbar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 09:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sexy! Actress Arushi Handa is too hot to handle in these clicks
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Arushi Handa has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabing...
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen; “She never
MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has openly spoken about his bond with step mother Helen and the family dynamic....
Pandya Store: Woah! Suman solves the argument between Shesh and Natasha, Amresh still a trouble
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read! Art director’s last recording retrieved by police, he mentioned 4 people
MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhir threatens to run away once again
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Intense! Ishaan will break all the gifts Reeva ever gave him
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen; “She never
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen; “She never
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody”
Barsatein
OMG! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Aradhna in Sony Tv’s Barsatein
Sanjay Dutt
Shocking! Sanjay Dutt, Rhea Chakraborty and more actors who were involved in a drug case
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Scoop and Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain to be seen in movie Ikroop
Bollywood
Wow! Have a look at the recent celebrity couples who went on vacation