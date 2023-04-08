Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read!Art director to be cremated at 4:00 pm after last rites at ND studios

MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios, which is a 90 minute drive from Mumbai. As per reports, Desai hung himself. He would have turned 58 on August 9th. The four time National Award winner has designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

On Wednesday night a team of 4 doctors conducted the post-mortem of Nitin Desai and that prima facie, his death was due to hanging. He had left a note saying that his last rites will be held in the ND studios and the staff confirmed that it will be held on ground number of the studios. His body will be brought to the studio today and the cremation will take place at 4:00 pm.

Nitin’s last words in the recording were, ‘Paule chalati Pandharichi waat" (Feet move towards Pandharpur, the pilgrimage town). Nitin Desai reportedly died between 4;00 am and 6:00 am. Before he took his life, Desai made a bow and arrow on the stage and his body hung on top of the arrow’s tip, the police official stated. It might mean that he had picked a ‘Shiv Dhanush”, which is a tough task.

Credit-Free Press Journal