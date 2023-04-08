Nitin Desai Suicide: Shocking! Art director had already planned his suicide a month back, had asked for a rope and ladder

MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios, which is a 90 minute drive from Mumbai. As per reports, Desai hung himself. He would have turned 58 on August 9th. The four time National Award winner has designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

Also Read- OMG! Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas is unrecognizable in new photos, fans react to the photos! Check it out!

Previously, the police had found a voice note by the late art director where he criticized a financial services firm whom his company owed money to. He added that he had walked a very long road and could not bear to walk any further. A voice recorder found in his office by the police also had 11 voice recordings by Desai. In one he said his company was unable to come out of the financial problems while in another he spoke about his life journey.

Nitin’s company ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd had taken a loan of Rs 185 Crores by th eway of two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018. The problems with its repaymenst began in January 2020.

New information about the tragic death of Nitin Death has surfaced. Nitin had arrived in Mumbai from Delhi at 2:am on 2nd of August and asked for the key to the Mega Floor from his staff as per the police investigation.

The cops stated that Nitin had planned his suicide a month ago as there was a suspended rope and ladder in the center on the mega floor back then. When the staff once asked Desai the purpose for the suspended rope, he said it was as per Vastu Shastra.

Also Read- RIP! Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at his ND Studios

On Wednesday morning, Desai along with his assistant went to the mega floor and he asked his assistant to lock it and kept the key with himself. He then went to his bungalow ‘Salman Ki Haveli’ after which he gave his assistant a voice recorder and asked him to give it to his lawyer. He later took it back saying he wanted to record something.

When the assistant could not find Desai in his bungalow the next day, he played the recorder which had his voice saying, “Lalbaug-chya Raja-la majha shevat-cha namaskar” The assistant sensed something was not right and rushed to the mega floor where he found Desai hanging from the suspended rope.

Nitin Desai reportedly died between 4;00 am and 6:00 am. Before he took his life, Desai made a bow and arrow on the stage and his body hung on top of the arrow’s tip, the police official stated. It might mean that he had picked a ‘Shiv Dhanush”, which is a tough task.

Nitin’s last words in the recording were, ‘Paule chalati Pandharichi waat" (Feet move towards Pandharpur, the pilgrimage town).

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Free Press Journal