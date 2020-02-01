News

Nitin Kakkar: Awaiting audience response to ‘Jawaani Jaaneman'

01 Feb 2020 04:51 PM

MUMBAI: The Bollywood comedy "Jawaani Jaaneman" released on Friday, and director Nitin Kakkar is keen that the audience watches his film with a new perspective.

"Once I am done with the making of the film, I leave it to the audience. I am more interested to see how the audience gives life to the film, how they watch the story with their perspective. That is the job of a filmmaker…on the one hand, I want the audience to love the film in the theatre and also an archival value so that after five years, they revisit the film and love it again!" Nitin told IANS.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutante Alaya F, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. The story is set in London, and it revolves around a young girl Tia who is in search of her father, and after the DNA test she discovers that Saif's character, an unmarried Casanova, is her father, while she herself is pregnant and the expected baby is from her ex-boyfriend.

According to the director, he tried to explore the generation gap and how new-age relationships between parents and children are based on a lot of acceptance.

"I think there was always a generation gap between, say, our generation of people who are 40-plus and the way we are with our children, who are now teenagers. As parents, we are friends with our children but we feared our parents. In the story of the film, we explore that generation gap, and how we are becoming receptive towards things that earlier used to be considered taboo. Earlier if a man did not get married within an age bracket, society would question him negatively. Now, things are more accepted if a man decides to stay single! Our film talks about the equation between parents and children, as well as a father-daughter relationship," Nitin said.

SOURCE : IANS

