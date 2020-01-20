Nitin Kakkar: Tabu should try comedy more often

Film director Nitin Kakkar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Jawaani Jaaneman". He says his film's heroine Tabu is witty and has great comic timing that has never been explored properly.

"We have mostly seen her in serious roles with a lot of nuanced performances. But an actress of her calibre should also try more comedy in films because in real life she is witty, and has great comic timing. This side of Tabu has not been explored in our cinema," Nitin told IANS.

The filmmaker, who made his mark with his debut film "Filmistaan" in 2012, added: "Tabu has so much versatility and so much acting (prowess) to show to the world, really! She has her own style of humour altogether and interpreting characters of that genre. It is unique and we should explore that more often. Personally I want to see her do more comedy roles."

"Jawaani Jaaneman" features Tabu with Saif Ali Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. The cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, and Farida Jalal. The film is set to release on January 31.