News

Nitish Kumar mourns Rishi Kapoor's death

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 05:24 PM

MUMBAI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has mourned the demise of Bollywood's evergreen actor Rishi Kapoor.

In his condolence message, Kumar said, "The film industry has suffered irreparable damage due to the demise of Bollywood's famous actor and great personality Rishi Kapoor. He dominated the hearts of film-lovers for a long time."

Kapoor was an actor as well as a filmmaker and director.

Kumar said that this is a very unfortunate time for Indian cinema. Kumar prayed to God to give strength to the family of the departed and for the peace of his soul.

Tags Nitish Kumar Rishi Kapoor COVID 19 coronavirus Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here