Nitish Kumar mourns Rishi Kapoor's death

MUMBAI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has mourned the demise of Bollywood's evergreen actor Rishi Kapoor.

In his condolence message, Kumar said, "The film industry has suffered irreparable damage due to the demise of Bollywood's famous actor and great personality Rishi Kapoor. He dominated the hearts of film-lovers for a long time."

Kapoor was an actor as well as a filmmaker and director.

Kumar said that this is a very unfortunate time for Indian cinema. Kumar prayed to God to give strength to the family of the departed and for the peace of his soul.