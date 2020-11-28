No 'biggini shoot' for Samantha Akkineni

MUMBAI: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni on Saturday engaged in some viral meme fun using a snapshot that gives fans a peak into her Maldivian vacation.

In the Instagram image, Samantha stands outside a plush resort, wearing a sea green dress that blends with the hues of the ocean.

"No 'biggini shoot' ... that's all folks," Samantha captioned the image.

"#Biggini shoot" is a video created out of a snippet from the third season of the reality show "Emotional Atyachar". The viral track starts with a conversation between the show's host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces "bikini" as "biggini".

Samantha is married to Nagarjuna's son and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, and is all set to appear in season two of "The Family Man", starring Manoj Bajpayee. The upcoming season will also feature Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

