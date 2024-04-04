No Entry 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Manushi Chhillar to team up with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh? Here’s the inside scoop!

MUMBAI: Manushi Chhillar is going to raise the bar even further. After exploring action movies like Operation Valentine, Samrat Prithviraj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and historical dramas, Manushi is apparently going to play the lead role in a comedy.

Also read:No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?

The highly regarded star cast of No Entry Mein Entry, the follow-up to the 2005 movie No Entry, is reportedly set to include Manushi Chhillar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

Manushi will share the screen with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, who have all signed on to play the key roles in the sequel, according to sources. In addition to being Manushi's first on-screen collaboration with Kriti and Shraddha, the project which was revealed earlier this year will also be the actress's first time working with Arjun, Varun, and Diljit. Manushi, Kriti, and Shraddha are rumored to play important roles in the movie.

On a related note, it is worth mentioning here that recently, in an interview with a popular news portal, Boney Kapoor confirmed that the sequel will be headlined by Arjun, Varun and Diljit. He had said, "All the names said are true. They are the ones playing the part [in the film]. Let’s hope things work out well and it is as interesting and fun as No Entry 1. The script is absolutely fabulous. All I can say is this script is funnier than the first one."

Boney Kapoor provided further information on the project, "The actresses will be new. Since the entire star cast has changed, this film would have 10 actresses. Actresses aren’t finalised yet.” Anees Bazmee, the project's director, and the cast have been finalized, according to Boney Kapoor. Actress casting is currently in progress. While Shraddha is preparing for the release of Stree 2, Kriti is relishing the success of her most recent film, Crew.

Also read: Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla