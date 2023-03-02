No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor

MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. For her performance in the movie, the actress received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Later, she starred in movies like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili.

While she is slowly making a mark in Bollywood, there were reports that Janhvi will be soon making her debut down South. We all know that Boney Kapoor produces Tamil movies, and it was said that Janhvi might make her Tamil debut soon. But, that’s not happening as Boney Kapoor himself has clarified the news on social media.

The producer tweeted, “Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors.”

While Boney Kapoor has confirmed that Janhvi won’t be seen in Tamil films for now, reportedly, the actress will be seen in a Telugu movie soon. There have been reports that Janhvi will be teaming up with jr NTR for a Telugu film which will also be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. However, the actress’ casting is not yet announced.

Talking about Janhvi’s upcoming movies, the actress will be seen in films like Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi. Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan, was slated to release in April this year, but the movie has been postponed. Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs Mahi is currently in production.

