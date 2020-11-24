No More Names from Religious Books for Characters, after Laxmii And Durgamati controversy

MUMBAI: As we all saw Akshay Kumar’s Diwali release Laxmmi Bomb was renamed Laxmii after facing severe backlash over the film’s title. Now Durgavati , a horror film produced by Akshay Kumar, is called Durgamati, leading to a lot of right-wing elements’ triumph but also a cause of serious worry for the liberals who are left wondering how much backwards Hindi cinema would bend to calm down a certain section of society.

As per the sources the decision to change the title was taken after Laxmmi Bomb was forced to its knee. “After a section of people objected to Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar took a decision to change the title of his production before the furore over the title of Durgavati started,” says the source. In fact the film industry has taken a quiet decision to not name any of their characters and film titles after religious figures.

A very prominent director told this writer, “Why name your heroine Parvati or your hero Rama knowing fully well that someone somewhere would object to it for some unforeseen reason?”

Incidentally the poster of Durgamati shows Bhumi Pednekar looking somewhat similar to Akshay Kumar’s sari-clad avatar in Laxmii.Maybe they shared their wardrobe and makeup in this season of extra cost-cutting.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look poster of Durgamati recently, and it shows a fierce-looking Bhumi Pednekar. Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Karan Kapadia, and Mahie Gill in key roles. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime on December 11.

