No More Names from Religious Books for Characters, after Laxmii And Durgamati controversy

After furore over the film titles of Askhay Kumar’s Laxmii and Durgavati (now titled Durgamati), the film industry has taken a quiet decision to not name any of their characters and film titles after religious figures. Read on!

24 Nov 2020 03:28 PM
MUMBAI: As we all saw Akshay Kumar’s Diwali release Laxmmi Bomb was renamed  Laxmii  after facing severe backlash over the film’s title. Now Durgavati , a horror film produced by Akshay Kumar, is called Durgamati, leading to a  lot of right-wing elements’  triumph but also a cause of serious worry for  the liberals who are left wondering how  much backwards Hindi cinema  would bend to calm down a certain section of society. 

As per the sources the decision to change the title was taken after Laxmmi Bomb was  forced to  its knee. “After a section of people objected to Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar took a decision to change the title of his production before the furore over the title of Durgavati started,” says  the source. In fact the film industry has taken a quiet decision to not name any of their characters and film titles after religious figures. 

A very prominent director told this writer, “Why name your  heroine Parvati  or your hero Rama knowing fully well that someone somewhere would  object to it for some unforeseen reason?” 

Incidentally the poster  of  Durgamati shows Bhumi Pednekar looking somewhat similar to Akshay Kumar’s sari-clad avatar in  Laxmii.Maybe they shared their  wardrobe and  makeup in this season of  extra cost-cutting.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look poster of Durgamati recently, and it shows a fierce-looking Bhumi Pednekar. Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Karan Kapadia, and Mahie Gill in key roles. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime on December 11. 

