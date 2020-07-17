No one has ever proposed to me in my life: Disha Patani

MUMBAI: After showing her tremendous potential in her debut south movie Loafer, the so called national crush aka Disha Patani plunged into the world of Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The untold story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. And soon after, her acting and looks started ruling the hearts of millions. Her performance in Malang, too, has taken the audiences by surprise. The actress unleashed a new side of hers, which had viewers glued to their screens. The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all, and we all got to see an all-new, sizzling avatar of the diva.

Apart from her acting skills, Disha is known for her workout videos on social media, through which she gives fitness goals to her fans and motivates them to stay healthy.

It’s always a treat to watch the actress on screen and off-screen. And now, the fans took to social media and shared a throwback video of the actress where she can be seen revealing that she was never been approached by a guy since her college days and that no guy ever proposed to her. Well, this is what the actress was seen saying in this video.

Once a national crush, the diva today has millions of fans all over the nation who want to see more of the actress on big screens. Needless to say, the gorgeous diva deserves all the love and attention.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Salman Khan Starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhu Deva.

