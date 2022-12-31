No party is complete without Orry, here are his pictures from Ambani's grand celebration

MUMBAI : Recently we have seen many pictures and videos of the Bollywood celebrities enjoying Christmas celebration which are floating all over the internet, one name which has grabbed the attention of the fans from these pictures was of Orry - Orhan Awatramani who is the best friend of every starid, he was seen with Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgn.

Over the time we have seen some of the amazing pictures and videos of Bollywood events and parties where Orry - Orhan Awatramani was clicked with almost every starkid. We have seen the pictures of Orry - Orhan Awatramani along with the starkids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others, no doubt Orry shares a fantastic relation with everyone.

And now Orry - Orhan Awatramani is grabbing the attention of the fans with the latest pictures as attended Ambani’s grand engagement celebration

Looking at these pictures, and the pictures over the time, we won’t be wrong in saying that no party Bollywood party is complete without Orry - Orhan Awatramani best friend of all the starkids in B Town. No doubt these pictures of Orry - Orhan Awatramani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures posts them in the upcoming days.

