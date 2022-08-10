No party is complete without Orry; Here are some of his pictures from Ambani's grand celebration

MUMBAI : Recently we have been seeing many pictures and videos of Bollywood celebrities enjoying their Christmas at various celebrations which have been floating all over the internet. One name that has grabbed the attention of the fans from these pictures was of Orry - Orhan Awatramani, who is the best friend of every star kid. He has often been seen with Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgn.

Over time, we have seen some amazing pictures and videos of Bollywood celebrities at various events and parties, where Orry - Orhan Awatramani was clicked with almost every star kid. We have seen the pictures of Orry - Orhan Awatramani along with various star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others. No doubt, Orry shares a fantastic connection with everyone.

And now, Orry - Orhan Awatramani has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his latest pictures as he attended Ambani's grand engagement celebration.

Looking at these pictures, and all of his other pictures as well, we won’t be wrong in saying that no party in Bollywood is complete without Orry - Orhan Awatramani, the best friend of all the star kids in B-Town. These pictures of Orry - Orhan Awatramani have undoubtedly been grabbing the attention of the fans. We look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures and posts from him in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the amazing pictures of Orry - Orhan Awatramani? Do let us know in the comment section below.

