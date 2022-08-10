“No Rashmika Mandanna and Disha Patani please,” say netizens as they react on the reported names of actresses in Hera Pheri 3

There are many reports which are saying that upcoming movie Hera Pheri 3 reportedly will have Krti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Disha Patani, and now the netizens are expressing a big disappointment to this probable news. Check out the comments below
MUMBAI :No doubt upcoming Hera Pheri 3 is considered as one of the much awaited and one of these much talked about sequels, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the third part of the movie and after long discussions, the movie has finally been locked and there are many reports which are floating all over the internet which are stating that that actresses Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Disha Patani have been approached for the movie.

On one hand the fans are happy that their favourite actresses' names are getting considered for the movie whereas many people have expressed disappointment and are not happy with the choice of actresses! 

Check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that they have no problem with Kriti Sanon but why the makers are taking Rashmika Mandanna and Disha Patani?

Also as many people are saying that no one can replace Anuradha so makers please get back with the original casting. Few people are saying they cannot see their favourite franchise getting spoiled by these actresses.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens on the female leads for Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani? 

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

