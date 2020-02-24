No rest for Disha Patani, even as Malang runs strong at the box office, the actress has started shooting for her next

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is on an all-time high, the actresses' latest movie Malang is seeing raging success at the box office but the actress has no time to celebrate.

Even as Malang continues its strong run at the box office, Disha has taken no time off for herself and has already started shooting for her next movie Radhe. Disha is receiving immense praise for her character in Malang and how she added the X factor to the movie with her extreme hotness and never before seen avatar.

The actress has a busy 2020 and will next be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan followed by KTina.

Earlier, the actresses' movie Malang crossed the 50 crore mark and is still going steady at the box office and the audience is loving Disha Patani. The film offers the best of Disha that we have ever seen- from her hottest of the hot avatars where we see her bikini-clad, chic as well to winning over with her energetic presence.

The people who have watched the film are calling this as Disha’s live wire performance, as the numbers show that people are swarming the theatres to catch her on the screen.