In no time, Disha Patani learnt different dance forms for Baaghi 3 track, ‘Do you love me’. Find more!

MUMBAI: Disha Patani who is currently on a success swing after acing a free-spirited character in Malang and taking no breaks in between was shooting for her latest song, Do You Love Me for Baaghi 3. The song recently released and the audiences surely loved Disha’s ultra-hot avatar. Disha’s songs have become a rage where the audiences just can't get over of her hot avatar= first, in Hui Malang and now, Do you love me in Baaghi 3.

Disha Patani learnt street jazz with a mix of freestyle and Bollywood for the song “Do You Love Me”. It’s the first time that Disha has explored this kind of a dance form with some Bollywood style to it. She prepped for straight 8 to 10 days for the song. Being completely new for such a dance style, it was a little challenging for her to learn this dance form but like always, she nailed it very beautifully. No one can get enough of her sexy body language for the song where her hottest avatar is surely making headlines and unbelievably, the steps were aced in just 10 days.

The actress had already kept the audiences in a thriller rollercoaster for the amazing transition of performances she had been showing one after the other. The actress this time stepped out of her comfort zone and tried something that swept us off our feet. No wonder, Disha totally aced it as the actress had her mind, set to it.

Being hailed as the hottest in Bollywood, Disha is truly giving us shockers- looking like a livewire with each of her appearances. Her recent release, Malang was a success where Disha garnered all the appreciation for her promising performance.

The actress is owning the year with back to back releases and it is just the beginning. The actress will be seen next in Ek Villain 2 which was recently announced and Radhe alongside Salman Khan.