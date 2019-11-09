Nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously: SRK

MUMBAI: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan on Friday said nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously, and at the end of it all he was just considered a good-looking face.



Shah Rukh made the comment at the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) when the audience clamoured to hear some peppy dialogue from his movies after he finished his speech.



The actor in his address had spoken of the need to celebrate the country's diversity, the great heritage of films in Bengal, his experiences of attending the festival's inaugurations over the past ten years and the rapport he enjoys with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.



"I know, I know, I know nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously. At the end of all, i am just a good looking face. Ya, that's it," said a smiling SRK.



"My presence here becomes useless if I don't say some dialogue," he said, and proceeded to utter an improvised version of one of his popular dialogues in the film "Raees".



"Ammijan kehti thi, ki koi film festival chota ya bada nehi hota. Lekin KIFF se sundar koi bhi dusra festival nahin hota (My mother used to say, no film festival is small or big. But no other festival can be more beautiful than KIFF)," he said, as the audience lapped up every word he spoke.