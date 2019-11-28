Nominees of the Critics Choice Short and series Awards are out

MUMBAI: The final nominees for the Critics Choice Awards 2019 have been released.

The Film Critics Guild is a panel of renowned critics who form the core committee of the Critics Choice Awards. Ever since its inception in 2018, The Critics' Choice Awards have received a lot of recognition for rewarding the artists, their craft and their contribution to the art form. As a pan-India guild itself, the critics work towards blurring linguistic and geographical boundaries by curating and finding cinematic gems from across the country.

This year is a special treat as the panel has decided to add OTT content into their categories which will only bring more quality content into the light.

The Family Man, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime, Sacred Games, etc are some of the names that have been nominated for this year's awards. Also in the short films section, the team has got multiple regional projects that have been nominated in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. Some of the actors who have been nominated for their stellar performances are Naseeruddin Shah and Kabir Sajid.

In December 2018, the Film Critics' Guild and Motion Content Group collaborated along with Vistas Media Capital to announce one of its kind Critics' Choice Short Film Awards which features a panel comprising of India's top film critics.

The first edition of the awards was a major success amongst the masses and it is safe to say that this time around, we will see more quality content being presented by artists across the nation.