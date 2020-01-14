Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan’s still from song Lagdi Lahore Di!

MUMBAI: After unveiling tracks like Muqabla, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0, and Dua Karo, the makers of Street Dancer 3D are all set to release the next track titled Lagdi Lahore Di. The song is apparently a remake of Guru Randhawa’s hit single Lahore, which released in 2017. The track will feature the sizzling chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, who also play a pivotal role in the Remo D’Souza directorial.

While the song is all set to be released tomorrow, the lead actors have shared a still from the track to keep the buzz high. While Varun tweeted the photo will a caption that read, 'Tu lagi @Norafatehi out tomorrow'. Nora wrote along with the still, 'Lagdi lahore di up next'.

Meanwhile, along with Varun and Nora, Street Dancer 3D will also star Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The flick is slated for a January 24 release this year, clashing with Kangna starrer Panga.

Check out the post below.



