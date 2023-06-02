Nora Fatehi birthday: When the ace dancer was shattered as she reminisced her heartbreak

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is one of the well-known and bankable dancers and actresses in the entertainment industry. She is the favourite of fans because of her hot looks and her electric dance moves. Today, she is celebrating her 31st birthday, and fans and friends alike have taken to social media to share their well wishes. In the past, Nora had opened up about going through a bad phase because of her heart-breaking separation from her then boyfriend.

A while back, Nora was a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and while a contestant was performing, she began to get emotional as the dance reminded her about her past breakup. She has spoken about her emotional state in the past as well. Earlier when she was on the show ‘By Invite Only’, Nora shared that she was going through depression.

Reports were doing the rounds that Nora Fatehi was in a relationship with actor Angad Bedi for a long period. Sadly, they parted ways, which broke the actress and left her depressed. Angad later married Neha Dhupia in a secret but intimate wedding. She addressed the allegations about her break-up and shared that she got depressed after separating with her boyfriend Angad.

Reminiscing her critical state, she shared that she had a breakup in life just like every other girl, but it was a difficult and unexpected experience for her. She was so broken after it, and she lost herself for almost 2 months. However, she also mentioned that the experience had changed her. She had even shed tears while she was auditioning for Salman Khan's film ‘Bharat’. She was among the 200-300 people auditioning, and she suddenly recalled a memory, but then suddenly, she realised her value and regained her confidence.

Workwise, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the item number in Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Thank God’. She even performed alongside Ayushman Khurrana in the viral song ‘Jedha Nasha’ from the movie ‘An Action Hero’. She will next essay a role along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill in an upcoming film titled ‘100 Percent’.

