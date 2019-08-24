Nora Fatehi elated to work with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her dancing skills. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She then appeared in Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar. Her recent release is Batla House. She next will be seen in Street Dancer.



She will play the lead actress in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Nora is elated to have worked with the team. In an interview, Nora said, “To be able to do a film with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and being directed by Remo D’Souza, it, of course, really enhances my positioning in the industry. But, I have given it all the film and I have been able to do some things that I haven’t done before.”



Street Dancer 3D is set to hit the theatres on January 2020.