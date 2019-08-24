Nora Fatehi elated to work with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her dancing skills. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She then appeared in Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar. Her recent release is Batla House. She next will be seen in Street Dancer.
She will play the lead actress in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Nora is elated to have worked with the team. In an interview, Nora said, “To be able to do a film with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and being directed by Remo D’Souza, it, of course, really enhances my positioning in the industry. But, I have given it all the film and I have been able to do some things that I haven’t done before.”
Street Dancer 3D is set to hit the theatres on January 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Today is the Street Dancer 3D post marathon! Ill be posting the beautiful moments ive had on the sets of #SD3 today! Its officially a wrap for the film and im overwhelmed with so many emotions! I am so sad .. because #SD3 felt like a home to me and everyone became family! Ive formed life long bonds now and learnt so much! I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza @varundvn @shraddhakapoor @rahuldid @iamkrutimahesh @ms_taniatorao @tashan_unityuk @tseries.official and everyone else for giving me this chance to join your team! Thank you for giving this random girl from the ghetto, so far away from anything bollywood and anything cinema, an opportunity of a lifetime! Thank u for being so patient with me and pushing my boundaries and limits! Thank u for changing my life forever! It has been a childhood dream of mine to be apart of A Dance movie and you guys have made it come true! Thank you! i want everyone to remember to never give up on their dreams because they really do come true! Ive been blessed to work with good people like you guys who genuinely love their work and respect the people they work with and thats all one can ask for! Thank you
