Nora Fatehi has an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while dancing with him...

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her dancing skills. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She then appeared in Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar. Her recent release is Batla House and she next will be seen in Street Dancer. The latest report is not about her upcoming film, but about an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Well, Nora suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when she hit the stage to dance with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal at an event. It was a promotional event for their latest romantic single Pachtaoge. Nora sported a short blush pink satin wrap dress for the event and was on stage recreating the steps from her video song. In that moment, Nora bent backwards and quickly realized it wasn’t very appropriate and quickly grabbed the dress from behind. She quickly managed to recover from the mishap and brushed away the incident with a laugh. While she handled it with much professionalism and was quick to recover, the moment was recorded and the video is being shared online.

Take a look below: