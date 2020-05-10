News

Nora Fatehi: Insomnia be creeping on me every time I try to sleep

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2020 12:00 PM

MUMBAI: It could be the lockdown effect but actress-dancer Nora Fatehi admits insomnia creeps upon her lately, every time she tries to sleep.

Nora made the revelation in a TikTok video she has shared on Instagram.

"Insomnia be creeping on me every time i try to sleep! Why tho?! anyone else relate? Follow me on tik tok itsnoriana #quarantinelife#insomnia #tiktok #freeme #mood," she captioned the video, which currently has 1.2 million views on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Nora shared a video where she flaunts her culinary skills amid the lockdown.

On Instagram Stories, she shared photographs and videos of dishes she prepared for iftaari, the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramzaan.

On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India."

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House"), "Kamariya" ("Stree") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".

