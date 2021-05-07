Nora Fatehi looks GORGEOUS in BLUE; check out her sizzling pictures

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood by showcasing her dancing skills. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She then appeared in Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar.

Nora Fatehi has been featured in several Bollywood songs including Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Garmi, where she enthralled the audiences with her dance moves. The actress recently replaced Madhuri Dixit as a judge on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane.

The recent pictures of the actress will mesmerize you. Nora Fatehi's blue sequin bodycon dress with shoulder pads makes her look like the boss lady she is. The red lipstick adds a dash of glamour to her looks. The actress can cure anyone's blues with her gorgeous, temperature rising blue outfit.



Nora Fatehi's recent looks is a 'whole mood' as the actress describes it herself. Nora defies gravity in these pictures and shows her calibre as a dancer. Take a look at her pictures that will give you major fashion goals.

