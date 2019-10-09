News

Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in Marjaavaan’s Ek Toh Kum Zindagani teaser

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her dancing skills. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She then appeared in Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar. 

The gorgeous lady, who has wowed fans with her sizzling moves in chartbuster songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki and Kamariya among others, is back with her sensual moves and this time for Ek Toh Kum Zindagani from Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s Marjaavaan.   

The song’s teaser is out now. It appears that this one is a remake of the popular Pyar Do Pyar Lo from 1986 film Janbaaz that starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Dimple Kapadia, Feroz Khan and Shakti Kapoor in the lead roles. Talking about the teaser, it begins with a gorgeous Nora Fatehi making a sassy entry and she then proceeds to show off her impressive dancing and some twerking as well. 

