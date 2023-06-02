Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!

MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi’s flawless beauty and flawless fashion style continue to amaze fans.

Nora Fatehi’s talent speaks for itself. The actress and dancer are very hard-working. Her career began with 'Bigg Boss', and she has since appeared in several songs.

Previously, the actress was seen in the song 'Nach Meri Rani’. Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

The actress has enjoyed a lot of success but all of it did not happen in one night, Nora has seen her share of ups and downs and has emerged as one of the truly self-made personalities, who has achieved star status.

The actor and dancer turn 31 today as she celebrates her birthday, so we thought that on this occasion let’s take a look at one of Nora’s earliest auditions, the diva looks unrecognizable in this video, take a look:

It is quite heartwarming to see how far the talented beauty has come. She was last seen on the judging panel of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance Dewaane Juniors.

Tracks like 'Dilbar' and 'Garmi’ have gone viral, and she shot to another level of fame. Nora's recent songs include 'Chhod Denge' before 'Kusu Kusu', Manike and more.

Video Credits: The Viral Video