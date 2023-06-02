Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!

The actress has enjoyed a lot of success but all of it did not happen in one night, Nora has seen her share of ups and downs and has emerged as one of the truly self-made personalities, who has achieved star status.
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi’s flawless beauty and flawless fashion style continue to amaze fans.

Nora Fatehi’s talent speaks for itself. The actress and dancer are very  hard-working. Her career began with 'Bigg Boss', and she has since appeared in several songs. 

Previously, the actress was seen in the song 'Nach Meri Rani’. Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

ALSO READ:  Nora Fatehi birthday: When the ace dancer was shattered as she reminisced her heartbreak

The actor and dancer turn 31 today as she celebrates her birthday, so we thought that on this occasion let’s take a look at one of Nora’s earliest auditions, the diva looks unrecognizable in this video, take a look:

It is quite heartwarming to see how far the talented beauty has come. She was last seen on the judging panel of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance Dewaane Juniors.

Tracks like 'Dilbar' and 'Garmi’ have gone viral, and she shot to another level of fame. Nora's recent songs include 'Chhod Denge' before 'Kusu Kusu', Manike and more.

ALSO READ:   “Hum to pehchan hi nahin pa rahe hain” - netizen’s reaction on Nora Fatehi's latest outfit

Video Credits: The Viral Video 

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi Movies Nora Fatehi Birthday 'Chhod Denge' before 'Kusu Kusu' Manike Thank God Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Dance Dewaane Juniors
Nora Fatehi birthday: When the ace dancer was shattered as she reminisced her heartbreak
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God
Nora Fatehi claims that Sukesh Chandrashekhar promised a big house and more in exchange of being his girlfriend
“Hum to pehchan hi nahin pa rahe hain” - netizen’s reaction on Nora Fatehi's latest outfit
Exclusive! Ali Quli Mirza breaks his silence about the time when Nora Fatehi slapped him 
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets spotted in the city; netizens ask, “Nora bhabhi kidhar hai?”
