Nora Fatehi to play the second lead in Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath, Read More

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff's next offering Ganapath has already created a buzz in B Town ever since it was announced. This film, which would reunite Heropanti pair Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, would release in two parts. While the announcement of the lead cast has already been made, it looks like there has been an addition to it.

If reports are to be believed, then the first part would have a second female lead. And it's none other than Nora Fatehi who has been zeroed in to play the part. As per the source, actress Nora Fatehi has joined the cast of Ganapath and will play a pivotal character that holds extreme importance to the film's storyline. Her role is comparatively smaller than Kriti Sanon's but is integral to the protagonist's journey as an MMA boxer. This film, unlike Tiger's most of the films where the heroines are merely there to romance him, has a good feminine presence and will see both actresses essaying powerful roles."

Well, it would be interesting to watch Nora Fatehi alongside Tiger. However, the report mentions that she would be a part of just the first installment of the film. Nonetheless, we wonder whether we would be able to see Nora and Tiger shake a leg together! The film is scheduled to go on floors by the end of the year.

SOURCE – DESIMARTINI

