Nora Fatehi to romance Yash in KGF Chapter 2 song?

MUMBAI: KGF Chapter 2 might see Nora Fatehi romancing Yash in a sizzling item number.

Reportedly, Nora Fatehi will be seen shaking a leg with Yash in KGF Chapter 2. In KGF Chapter 1, we saw Mouni Roy doing an item number. Sources say that Nora will be showing her moves in the recreated version of Sholay’s hit Mehbooba.

Apparently, Nora flew to Hyderabad in February for shooting an item number. It will be fun to watch the actress setting the dance floor on fire along with Yash!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is slated to release on 16th July 2021. However, a few reports had it that the makers are reconsidering the date due to the pandemic.

Yash is leaving no stone unturned for the film and has decided to lend his own voice for the Hindi version. But now, as per reports, the actor has taken a step back as he thinks his Hindi accent won’t sound good on the big screen. He is even worried that viewers might face difficulty in understanding dialogues. Now, a popular dubbing artist, Sanket Mhatre, will be giving his voice to Yash’s Rocky.

Credits: Koimoi