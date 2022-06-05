Nora Fatehi roped in for Pawan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Actress Nora Fatehi has reportedly been cast in an important role in Pawan Kalyan's next, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 14:57
movie_image: 
Nora Fatehi roped in for Pawan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi has reportedly been cast in an important role in Pawan Kalyan's next, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.

In the upcoming period drama directed by Krish, Nora will essay the role of Roshanara Begum, Shah Jahan's third daughter and (Aurangazeb's sister), according to reports.

The role was supposed to be played by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, but she has now been replaced by Nora.

Nora, who has previously appeared in special numbers for Telugu films such as 'Kick 2', 'Baahubali', 'Temper,' and others, will soon join the cast of 'HHVM.'

"Because Nora is a good dancer and has impressive facial expressions, she is considered suitable for the role," a source said.

Pawan Kalyan will play the titular character, a warrior, in the film, which is set in the Deccan Sultanate.

SOURCE: IANS

Nora Fatehi Hari Hara Veera Mallu Baahubali Kick 2 Telychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 14:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to LAUNCH on THIS date on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Star...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Rajesh’s boss directs him to go to Lucknow by train
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
MUMBAI: Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she...
Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' world premiere at Cannes Film Fest
MUMBAI: R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to have its world premiere during the 75th...
'Blue corner' notice issued against actor-producer Vijay Babu
MUMBAI: A 'blue corner' notice has been issued against rape-accused Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is...
Recent Stories
raja
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
Latest Video