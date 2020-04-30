News

Nora Fatehi tells why she's 'still single' in funny video

30 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has shared why she is single in a hilarious new video.

Nora took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a TikTok video of herself mouthing a man's dialogue.

Nora says: "You know I have been thinking the reason why I am still single is because no one can handle this big fat juicy a** personality. .... You cannot handle all this juicy a** personality."

She captioned the video: "Let the truth be told. Period."

Nora had recently shared a video of herself talking to the pile of dishes kept in the sink. In the TikTok video, Nora has a funny conversation with the dishes in the sink, she is heard saying: "What? You are always looking at me dude! Shut the .... up because I always catch you staring... I swear, ask anybody you are always staring at me."

She captioned the clip: The dishes are always waiting for me... These dishes need to leave me alone #quarantinelife."

Nora's most popular on-screen performances include "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D". Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

