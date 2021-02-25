Nora Fatehi's emotional breakdown amid reminiscing her struggle to stardom

MUMBAI: Nora expressed that she had arrived in India with hope and dreams of achieving fame and stardom but that bubble burst soon enough.

In her interview with Dubai-based YouTube show host Anas Bukhash, an emotional Nora who broke down while recalling her struggle, said that if it was any other person in her place and he/she had to go through what she faced, they would surely have given up.

Nora grew up in Canada and after dropping out of university she decided to pursue a career as an entertainer.

While speaking her heart out in the interview, Nora, who can be seen wiping away her tears, can be heard speaking about how she met several people over the years, not just in India but also in Canada, who tried to take her down, but she endured all of that to come on top. She said that she has met 'vicious' people in her journey and mentioned that anyone else in her place who have given up on their dreams.

"You think you meet all these kind of people and realise the world is vicious but also… I will tell you why I cried because maybe other girls went through the same things as me and gave up. It's so easy to give up. And I thought about the people I met, who really brought me down… Not in India, but everywhere. Even in Canada, where I was just hustling.", Nora is heard saying all these in the video she shared on her Instagram.

The actor-dancer further added that if someone had to go through even half of what she went through, they would have been 'shattered' and lost 'hope' and the world would have to bid adieu to "one more person who could have been great, who could have made an impact.".

"I think that any girl or even a guy, who had gone through all that, would have been shattered. They would have lost hope. If a human loses hope, it's the worst thing. I keep thinking that even if 50 per cent of the things that I went through if a girl or a guy went through, it would have been one more person in the world that we would have lost. They could have been a great person, a person who made an impact, a difference in the world.".

"I hope parents instil confidence and hope in kids to go out in the world. Rather than telling them not to do this or that or not wear this or not watch that, they should prepare kids for things like marriage, how to be with someone, how to be in the workplace because workplace can be really bad. It can either ruin you or make you for life. Most of the times it ruins you. It kills your personality, charisma and fills you with negativity. And then you inject the same negativity to your kids.", she concluded.

Also Read: Narayani Shastri on taking up Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha: I have not done something like this before

In the caption of the video, Nora thanked her fans who messaged, appreciated her for opening up and connected with her on a personal level.

"One of my most vulnerable, real and honest interviews ever, i have read all ur messages and comments and it makes me feel so happy that u guys have connected with me on a human level and have understood me! Many have related to my story, my feelings and my thoughts, many have said they are inspired more than ever before! This gives me strength and drives to continue on my path and my dream to fulfil the bigger plan, to instil positivity, hope, upliftment and enlightenment via my presence ! And we are getting there slowly! Everyone who has reached out to say thank u for me opening up and being transparent like this i want to say thank u for taking the time to genuinely watch my interview and for respecting my journey, my thought process and admiring me i always say im grateful and lucky to be able to connect and touch people globally on a human level! I wudnt have it any other way! If i can motivate and represent then im on the right track!", Nora wrote as her caption.

Nora made her Hindi film debut in the 2014 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.

Also Read: Sudeep Sarangi to feature in Shyam Benegal's International movie titled Bangabandhu