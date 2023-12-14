Nostalgia! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 22 years, THIS is how Kajol expresses her feelings

The movie has completed 22 years today and not just the audience but even the actors who worked on the project are overwhelmed by the fact and have lost themselves in nostalgia.
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: A lot of movies are loved but there are times when some movies or their characters leave a huge impact on the audience.

In such cases, it is not necessary as to what were the collections that the movie made as at the end of the day what counts is the effect the movie left.

Over the years, KJo has made some very emotional and heart-touching movies that have strongly connected to the audience. We see a lot of people in the audience posting about their favourite movies and most of their choices will be a KJo movie.

One of the movies that made a major impact on the audience was Kabhi Kabhie Ghum starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kajol. Recently, Malvika Raaj, who was a child actress in the movie, got married to the love of her life, Pranav Bagga.

Watching Malvika Raaj getting married, the people realised how much time has passed since the movie was released and it only made people go back to memory lane.

Kajol has posted a video on her Instagram profile and has also written an emotional note with it. Take a look at the post:

As we can see in the caption where Kajol has expressed her feelings and we come to know what value the movie holds even for the actors who worked in it.

What do you think about the movie? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

