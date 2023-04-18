Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”

MUMBAI:Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic films made in Bollywood. The Karan Johar’s directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, and it was a super hit at the box office.

A couple of days ago, Rani Mukerji spoke about wearing the short dress in the song Koi Mil Gaya, and today, Kajol’s was spotted in the city and her outfit is reminding everyone of Anjali from the film.

We are sure everyone remembers the scene when Anjali is leaving college and she is going back home, and Rahul goes to station to stop her. In that scene, Anjali is seen wearing a white Punjabi suit with red dupatta. Well, when Kajol was spotted today in the city, she was wearing a white Punjabi suit with red dupatta.

A netizen commented, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dela di.” An Instagram user commented, “Kuch kuch hota Hai vibes.” One more netizen wrote, “Very upset she didn’t throw the dupatta on Rani Mukherjee.” Check out the comments below...

Talking about Kajol’s projects, the actress will be seen in a web series titled The Good Wife, and she also has a movie lined up which is being produced Karan Johar and it stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

