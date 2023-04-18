Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”

Kajol was spotted in the city today, and her outfit is giving netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic films made in Bollywood.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 18:35
movie_image: 
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”

MUMBAI:Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic films made in Bollywood. The Karan Johar’s directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, and it was a super hit at the box office.

A couple of days ago, Rani Mukerji spoke about wearing the short dress in the song Koi Mil Gaya, and today, Kajol’s was spotted in the city and her outfit is reminding everyone of Anjali from the film.

Also Read:Funny! Nysa Devgan corrects paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

We are sure everyone remembers the scene when Anjali is leaving college and she is going back home, and Rahul goes to station to stop her. In that scene, Anjali is seen wearing a white Punjabi suit with red dupatta. Well, when Kajol was spotted today in the city, she was wearing a white Punjabi suit with red dupatta.

 

 

A netizen commented, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dela di.” An Instagram user commented, “Kuch kuch hota Hai vibes.” One more netizen wrote, “Very upset she didn’t throw the dupatta on Rani Mukherjee.” Check out the comments below...

Did you also get Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes from Kajol? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Kajol’s projects, the actress will be seen in a web series titled The Good Wife, and she also has a movie lined up which is being produced Karan Johar and it stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Also Read: What! Kajol reveals she was mocked for her skin tone and weight, opens up about the ‘skin-whitening’ surgery

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kajol Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rani Mukerji Shah Rukh Khan Koi Mil Gaya The Good Wife Karan Johar Prithviraj Sukumaran Ibrahim Ali Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 18:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama feels Anuj’s presence as she teaches in her academy
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pushpa Impossible:Wow! actress Karuna Pandey’s hidden talent will surely make your day, check it out
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Anupamaa: What! Dimpy keeps on bad mouthing the Shah family; Samar stops the bike
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
MUMBAI:Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic films made in Bollywood. The Karan Johar’s directorial starred Shah...
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals the one thing she identifies with the character Anupama and talks about what she feels as she essays the role
MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Recent Stories
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”
Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”
Shweta Tiwari
What! Shweta Tiwari reacts to her daughter Palak Tiwari’s dating rumors, says “are you partying too much?”
Madhuri Dixit
WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch
Priyanka Chopra
What! After Priyanka Chopra, musician Amaal Malik talks about the Bollywood ‘powerplay’ and ‘campism’
Maneka Rai
Exclusive! Maneka Rai roped in for movie Notice
Shahrukh Khan
What! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen shooting for a song for Jawan, here are some leaked pictures