Nostalgia! Munna Bhai MBBS completes 20 years, check out Sanjay Dutt’s emotional message

MUMBAI: While there are a lot of movies released this year, there are also some movies which cannot be forgotten as it has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audience. There are movies that have made a mark of their own and will always be remembered and recalled.

One such movie is Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt and Gracy Singh. While Boman Irani made his debut in 2000 with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Josh, Munna Bhai MBBS was the movie that earned him the most recognition.

The movie earned a great amount of recognition even for Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt, giving Hindi movie industry one of the most successful pairing of actors. Be it the comedy or the emotional scenes of the movie, the audience loved it all and even accepted ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ as a cure.

Now it’s been 20 years for the movie and the audience has been talking about the movie a lot. However, it’s not just the audience but even Sanjay Dutt has posted about the movie reaching the 20 years milestone. Check out the nostalgia-filled post below:

Director Rajkumar Hirani has made very successful movies and is once again coming up with another movie, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Dunki has made a strong buzz with its teaser, trailer and songs and is to be released on 21st December.

