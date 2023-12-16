Nostalgic! Check out Laxmikant Berde’s amazing journey as we remember his contributions to Hindi and Marathi Cinema

MUMBAI: Since the dawn of cinema, the audience's memories have been shaped by the performances and the content of the films, regardless of all the hype around them. That being said, there are a lot of actors who have established themselves in the industry, whether it be in Hindi or regional theater, and left a lasting impression on viewers.

These actors can leave such a lasting impression that people remember them long after they are gone. While there are many such actors, we are going to talk about Laxmikant Berde, whose roles in Marathi and Hindi cinema captured the hearts of millions.

Laxmikant Berde gave 21 years to acting before passing away on December 16, 2004. We are now here to remember and appreciate the actor, whose death anniversary was 19 years ago today. So let's take a trip down memory lane and take a look at all the memorable films in which he has appeared.

While working for the Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Laxmikant Berde started with small roles in Marathi theatre plays. He played his first significant part in Purshottam Berde's Marathi theater production Tur Tur in 1983. The show was a success and many liked Laxmikant Berde's style of comedy.

In 1984, the actor made his film debut in the Marathi film Lek Chalali Sasarla. Berde co-starred with actor Mahesh Kothare in the movies Dhoom Dhadaka and De Danadan that same year. Due to his style of comedy, Berde gained the reputation that accompanied the box office success of these films.

The majority of the film features Berde alongside Kothare or actor Ashok Saraf, as the audience recalls. Consequently, the audience loved the Berde-Saraf duo which is why it was a successful pairing in Indian cinema. In the 1989 Marathi film Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Berde, Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Mahesh Kothare formed a formidable team.

The "Ashok-Lakshya" era will always be associated with that period of time. In fact, Berde starred alongside actress Priya Arun, who would later become his wife, in the majority of his films.

Talking about his Hindi film career, he stepped into Hindi cinema in the year 1989 with the Sooraj Barjatya movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ starring Salman Khan. After which he went on to play the roles in more Hindi movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Aarzoo, Saajan, Beta, and Anari.

The film Zapatlela, in which Berde played a significant role, is among one of the most famous films. The Hindi version of this film was dubbed as Khilona Bana Khalnayak.

It wasn’t all success all the time for Laxmikant Berde. The actor once played a serious character in the 1992 Marathi film Ek Hota Vidushak, but he returned to comedic roles after he observed that the public was not satisfied with the role. Laxmikant Berde was also an amazing ventriloquist and guitarist.

Berde kept acting in the Marathi Cinema till the year 2000 and his last movie was Pachadlela in the year 2004, the same year he passed away due to kidney ailment.

The actor will always be remembered not just for his acting skills and his trademark comedy style but also for his personality. The roles he played will always have a place in our hearts and minds.

