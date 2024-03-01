Nostalgic! Riteish Deshmukh shares bts glimpses of Tujhe Meri Kasam, the movie where he met Genelia D’souza

Tujhe Meri Kasam was a hit movie and both Riteish and Genelia were nominated for the Screen Award, under the most promising debut actor and actress category, respectively.
MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi movie industry, giving major couple goals to everyone. Their real life love story is better than any romantic movie.

Riteish and Genelia started their career with the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and that’s when the couple met. The actors got to know each other better with time and came closer. On the sets of the movie, they would always have something to discuss between the shots and it all led to the two becoming good friends. Soon their friendship turned into love and after 9 long years of dating, they finally got married on 3rd February, 2012. The couple now has two sons – Riaan and Rahyl.

Talking about the movie, Tujhe Meri Kasam was a hit movie and both Riteish and Genelia were nominated for the Screen Award, under the most promising debut actor and actress category, respectively.

It was a romantic drama directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and it also marked the Hindi debut of Shriya Saran. The movie was a remake of the Malayalam film Niram.

Now it’s been 21 years since the movie had released and Riteish Deshmukh has posted a few glimpses from the movie, celebrating 21 years of the movie. Check out the post below:

In the pictures, we can see a young Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza in the bts of the movie.

