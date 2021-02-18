Not Aamir Khan but this actor was the first choice for Rang De Basanti

MUMBAI: One of the much loved movies of Aamir Khan, Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood was Rang De Basanti, the movie which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was released back in 2006, ws loved by the fans all over, the movie was the talk of the town for its superb screenplay, amazing storyline, great performances by the lead, and this movie based on the subject of Patriotism was like a revolution and till today when we see the movie we love every character and specially the character DJ, played by Aami Khan.

But did you know, Aamir Khan was not the first choice of the movie, RDB, as DJ, but it was Manoj Bajpayee, yes you heard right, it was Manoj Bajpayee who was offered the character DJ in the beginning and somehow it later came to Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan.

No doubt, this was Aamir Khan’s one the best movies of all time with his finest work in it, and also what are your views if Manoj Bajpayee would have played the character DJ in the movie how the movie would have turned, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie RDB features an ensemble cast consisting of Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten.

