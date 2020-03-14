News

Not Aamir Khan but his pillow is Kareena's favourite co-star

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2020 07:57 PM

MUMBAI: If you were under the impression that Aamir Khan is Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite co-star, think again. The actress has just revealed that the tag goes not to the superstar but his pillow!

On Aamir Khan's 55th birthday on Saturday, Kareena shared a glimpse of the actor for his fans on Instagram. In the photograph, Aamir can be seen sleeping in a flight, with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere.

The actress jokingly wrote: "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"

Aamir and Kareena have been shooting in Punjab for their upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". Unconfirmed reports state the Advait Chandan directorial will hit theatres on Christmas this year.

