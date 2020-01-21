Not Aishwarya but Deepika was Pradeep Sarkar’s first choice for his next

MUMBAI: Recently, we heard that Deepika Padukone would be a part of Pradeep Sarkar’s Nati Binodini biopic.

Deepika's latest release Chhapaak received a lot of praise from the critics and the audiences. The Meghna Gulzar directorial dealt with the serious topic of acid attacks.

The movie was based on the story of a real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika touched many hearts with the portrayal of the acid attack survivor in the film.

After seeing her on the big screen as Malti in Chhapaak, everyone is eager to know the details of her next project. Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar is working on the biopic of Bindoni Dasi, famously known as Nati Binodini.

She was born into prostitution but went on to become a famous theatre artist in the 19th century. Sources reported that the makers of the film had approached Deepika for the movie and she showed keen interest into the project.

However, a per sources, she turned down the offer because she wants to do light-hearted films. The makers met Deepika a couple of months ago to give her a story narration. She liked the story and agreed to read the script. But then she got busy with Chhapaak promotions and kept them hanging in limbo saying that she would get back to them.

Finally, her team reverted after more than a month saying that she couldn’t do the movie as she wanted to do light-hearted subjects and not heavy or serious movies, which would consume her emotionally.

After the movie got rejected by Deepika, it will have Aishwarya Rai as the main lead.