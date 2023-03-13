Not Ajay Devgn but this actor was the first choice for Sultan Mirza for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

MUMBAI:Movie Once Upon a Time In Mumbai, which had Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai and Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is no doubt, one of the most loved movies of Bollywood industry. The movie which is directed by Milan Lutharia, is based on the 90s underworld.

The movie was immensely loved for its amazing storytelling, execution, great BGM, music and some power packed performances. How can we forget one of the most loved characters of Ajay Devgn Sultan Mirza, who has his own style and swag in the movie.

Character Sultan Mirza is considered as one of the most powerful characters in the filmography of Ajay Devgn and no doubt, the actor has surprised with his role. Having said that, do you know Ajay Devgn was not the first choice for this character?

ALSO READ – Sushmita Sen's health, Sanjay Dutt's confirmation in Hera Pheri 3 and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

Not Ajay Devgn, but Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for a character Sultan Mirza. Yes, you heard right. Sanjay Dutt, who is known for his stylish, intense performances was considered as the first choice for Sultan Mirza for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

Well, no doubt, it was a treat to watch Ajay Devgn in the movie. What do you think about Sanjay Dutt playing the role? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –"Acche gane Ko bigaad Diya" netizens trolls the latest Akshay Kumar song from Selfiee