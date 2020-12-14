Not Anil Kapoor, but this actor was the first choice for Mr. India

MUMBAI: One of the most loved movies of Indian cinema featuring the iconic character of Mogambo was Mr. India. It starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Amrish Puri, Ashok Kumar, Satish Kaushik, Ajit Vachani, and Sharat Saxena featured in supporting roles. The movie was loved by fans all over back then for its unique concept and different genre of sci-fi. Not only kids but adults too loved the movie and applauded the makers and actors.

Looking at superstar Anil Kapoor, we can easily say no one could have played Arun Verma and Mr. India better than him, but did you know that Anil Kapoor was not the first choice for the movie? Yes, you heard it right. The role of Mr. India was first offered to none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Mr. Bachchan, the man who has defined versatility with his performances, was to play Mr. India, but the actor declined to do movie as he was into politics and was not doing many films.

What are your thoughts on this? If Mr Bachchan would have played Mr. India, how would the film have turned out?

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

