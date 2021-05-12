Not Asin, this actress was the first choice for Ghajini

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's one of the most loved movie Ghajini which was released in the year 2008 was immensely loved by the fans all over. The movie was loved for its amazing story telling, beautiful love story, revenge and it's music, and till today when we see this movie we love to watch it all over again.

How can we forget actress Asin who made her Bollywood debut with this movie, and was loved by the fans as Kalpana in the movie.

Did you know Asin was not the first choice for the movie, but it was Priyanka Chopra? Yes you heard right!

The producers of the movie Ghajini wanted to cast Priyanka Chopra in the movie, but Aamir Khan loved the actress’ performance in the original movie and wanted her to be the part of this remake too.

So this is how Asin became the part of this Hindi version also, and surely when we see the movie we are sure nobody else could be perfect for the movie than her...

What are your views if Priyanka Chopra would have done the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Ghajini was released in the year 2008.

