Not Deepika Padukone but Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the movie Piku

MUMBAI: Piku is one of the most celebrated movie in Bollywood and is considered as Deepika Padukone’s best performance, for this movie Big B had won the national award and the pairing of Irfan Khan and Deepika was loved by the audiences.



Like every movie do you know that for the makers of this movie Deepika wasn’t the first choice for the movie, the makers wanted to sign Parineeti for the role but since she was in talks for some other movie and the dates weren’t matching she had to let go of the movie.



Recently while talking to leading entertainment portal Parineeti has said that when she was offered Piku she was in talks with another movie, and that movie also didn’t take off and she lost on this big opportunity and she claimed that it was her loss.



But they say in who’s destiny the movie is that actor only gets to work in it and seems like Piku was written for Deepika as today when we look we can’t imagine anyone other than Deepika playing this role.