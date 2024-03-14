’Not Funny’ song from Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express OUT NOW! Tune in with Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 18:31
movie_image: 
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI : Excel Entertainment Unveils "Not Funny" Song from Madgaon Express in a Spectacular Delhi Launch Event**

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is all set to take the audience for a laughter-filled ride with Madgaon Express! The movie has become one of the most anticipated one, as the lead actors are keeping their fans on their toes with every update and BTS from the movie. The other reason why the movie has been in the news is because the songs are being loved immensely. To continue the same, the makers of the movie have launched yet another song in Delhi, at Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, which is titled to be ‘Not Funny’, a vibrant track featuring Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary. With the musical brilliance of composers Shaarib & Toshi, the dynamic vocals of Shaarib and Akasa Singh, and the evocative lyrics by Kalim Sheikh, "Not Funny" promises to be a sensation.

Delhi witnessed an electrifying event by Excel Entertainment to unveil the song from Madgaon Express! The event was graced by director Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary, fans and media gathered in anticipation, eager to experience the magic of Not Funny firsthand. The event, held in the capital city was a grand affair, echoing the excitement surrounding the film and its musical offerings.

Not Funny encapsulates the essence of the film Madgaon Express, offering a glimpse into its vibrant narrative and engaging characters. With its infectious rhythm and soul-stirring melody, the song transports listeners into the heart of the film's journey, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience. The collaboration between Shaarib & Toshi, Shaarib, and Akasa Singh, along with the lyrical prowess of Kalim Sheikh, adds layers of emotion and depth to the composition.

Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary's on-screen chemistry adds an extra dimension to the song, enhancing its visual appeal and narrative significance.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

MADGAON EXPRESS Divyenndu Avinash Tiwary Nora Fatehi Ritesh Sidhwani Farhan Akhtar Kalim Sheikh Kunal Kemmu Pratik Gandhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 18:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Exclusive! Imlie is shocked as Ragu is alive
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Kartik Aaryan adds a Range Rover SV worth Rs 4.7 cr to his collection of luxurious cars
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has proved his skills over the time with his acting skills and various characters. Kartik Aaryan...
Bastar day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Adah Sharma to bring decent footfalls on day 1
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal story has been the subject of conversation since the teaser was out, the fans are...
Sara Ali Khan shatters stereotypes – goes urban glam in ‘Murder Mubarak’!
MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of her much-anticipated film ‘Murder Mubarak’, Sara Ali Khan finds herself at the center...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Spoiler: Hemraj promises to convince Sujan for Kirti and Naren's wedding
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering, "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai," is a thought-provoking show,...
Hina Khan reveals that she suffers from Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan adds a Range Rover SV worth Rs 4.7 cr to his collection of luxurious cars
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan adds a Range Rover SV worth Rs 4.7 cr to his collection of luxurious cars
Bastar
Bastar day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Adah Sharma to bring decent footfalls on day 1
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Here is a bts video showing all that went into making of this Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer
Pratik Gandhi
Pratik Gandhi's instant affair with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’; said YES to Do aur Do Pyaar in 48 hours
Yodha day 1
Yodha day 1 box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer aims for a decent opening
Madgoan Express
Madgoan Express: Makers release the music video of ‘Not Funny’ featuring Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu