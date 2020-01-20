Not just a Glamorous Actress, but a Generous Advocate of Harmless Sustenance: Aditi Govitrikar

Aditi Govitrikar and John Abraham were the foremost volunteers for Peta India, their contribution to educating the people through various platforms has been a big success for the association. Peta India was established in January 2000, Mumbai: being the voice for the unheard. She articulated against animal cruelty in the laboratory, entertainment, food industry, leather trade, etc. They should be treated with respect like any other living organism.

Being a doctor herself, Aditi has often voiced issues that could create environmental distress. She promotes "vegetarianism", and educates her viewers about animal vandalism through her social media platforms. In her recent post on celebrating Peta India's 20 years she reminded her followers about the healthy coexistence of other beings and urged them to be responsible enough to act against vandalism.

She even advocates for mental health and promotes healthy mental and physical existence. Her seminars for mental health are something to vouch for. She believes that health begins with emotional fitness and then physical. Her Instagram could be termed as an inspirational space for the ones who are in search of solace. Aditi is quite active on her social media handles, she often counsels her Fans who are seeking for help. She believes in helping the society in every possible way for unadulterated sustenance.

There has been an impeccable change since her association with Peta, many animals have been saved from barbarous experiments in these 20 years and there have been numerous investigations and reevaluation on the animal rights and policies in the country.

Aditi Govitrikar has not only been an efficient actor-entertainer but an exceptional doctor and a responsible citizen to the country. She's worth every applauds for her dedication and contributions in making the world safer. Her initiative for Peta India is forevermore commendable, it's sustenance is an indubitable achievement.