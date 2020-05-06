Not just Pan-world acclaimed Baahubali franchise, here are Prabhas’ Top 5 marvels which crossed the IMDb rating of 7 and beyond

MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas has always brought some great cinematic experiences to us. From his Southern marvels to Pan-world releases, his movies have not only garnered love of the audience but also, have charted phenomenal ratings on IMDb of 7 and beyond. Baahubali definitely was one of the biggest films of all time and more so, for its grandeur and Prabhas' stardom.

But, you cannot miss the rest! Here are the top 5 films of Prabhas that you can binge watch from the list:

Baahubali: The beginning- S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali franchise swept the box office across India. The first instalment of the franchise charted a phenomenal rating of 8.1 on IMDb and it is all the more, a reason to watch it now if you haven’t!

Baahubali 2: The conclusion- The second installment of the franchise recently marked its third anniversary and well, the Pan-World releases truly shattered records. This one charted a rating of 8.2 on IMDb and there’s no reason that you could have missed it. The reviews and ratings are proof!

Darling- Prabhas' film 'Darling' marked its 10th year anniversary on 23rd April and the fans totally could not contain their excitement. This one got a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and well, the love that it possesses is proof of how fond everyone is of ‘Darling’.

Mirchi- This 2013 release of Prabhas continues to reign over our hearts for the storyline it has. Mirchi received the rating of 7.2 on IMDb and the wide appreciation it garnered, defines those numbers. Prabhas’ charm, wins over each time!

No. 1 Mr. Perfect- Description Vicky breaks his engagement with Priya, his childhood friend, after he learns that she is making many compromises for his sake. However, time makes him realise the need for compromises in life- a storyline that became a hit! Prabhas’ this marvel charted 7.1 rating on IMDb and if you haven’t yet seen it? You are missing out!

Ever since he began his career in 2002, there has never been a stop for Prabhas in bringing blockbuster movies. These five are the top 5 movies we picked for you with great ratings.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Prabhas’ 20th along with a PAN-World release with a Nag Ashwin directorial.