Not just Tabu, Ajay Devgn has also worked with these actresses multiple times

Netizens have been marking that Ajay Devgn has been doing multiple movies with Tabu. But, the actor has also worked with many actresses in multiple movies. Check out the list below.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 03:15
MUMBAI:In the past few years, Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked together in multiple films, and their next is Bholaa and Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. While their fans are happy that they are doing movies together, some netizens have been posting that Ajay should work with other actresses as well.

But, Tabu is not the only actress Ajay has worked with multiple times. Today, let’s have a look at the list of actresses who have worked with Ajay Devgn in many movies.

Kajol

Ajay Devgn and his real-life wife Kajol have worked in many films together like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and others. Moviegoers have always loved to see these real-life jodi on the big screens together.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, the star who is never seen at any Bollywood parties

Karisma Kapoor

Jigar, Sangram, Suhaag, Shaktimaan, and Dhanwaan. In the 90s, Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn worked together in many movies and were a hit jodi.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in four films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Khakee and Raincoat.

Urmila Matondkar

Ajay Devgn has worked with Urmila also in many movies like Bedardi, Kanoon, Deewane, Bhoot and others. Their pairing was lined by one and all.

Rakul Preet Singh

In the younger generation, it is Rakul who has got a chance to work with Ajay Devgn thrice. She was seen with him in movies like De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, and Thank God.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn shows viewers inside details into Bholaa’s action sequences

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

