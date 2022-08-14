Not possible to last 22 years in a career if there's no pressure to deliver, says Kareena

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has given out some of the most unforgettable characters such as Naaz in 'Refugee', Poo in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', Geet in 'Jab We Met' and Pia Sahastrabuddhe in '3 Idiots' in a career spanning over two decades. The actress agrees that she is in constant competition with herself as there is a pressure to deliver.

Asked if she feels the pressure to up her own game with every character she plays, Kareena in a conversation with IANS said: "There is always pressure to deliver because otherwise It is not possible to last 22 years in the career. The idea is to constantly keep trying to change yourself on screen and keep it real off screen. Just doing different characters and enjoying the process of acting is what I love."

The 41-year-old actress, whose latest release is 'Laal Singh Chaddha', an adaptation of the iconic film 'Forrest Gump', confessed her "love" for her profession.

She added: "I just love acting. It is a part of my being but I try to make a difference to do a film which will not be similar to the rest. I am working with Aamir Khan for the third time but '3 Idiots', 'Talaash' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' are completely different. You can't even put all the three character into one stream. They are completely different people. I think that has always been the aim to kind of making differently."

Talking about the film, Kareena spoke about the fears of comparison between 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Tom Hanks' movie.

She said: "It's an official adaptation. Atul Kulkarni has written it I think that it's so beautiful. adding a lot of more layers and emotions to the film. Comparisons can't be there because it is an official adaptation. It's in a different language... We've adaptated and made it to suit the Indian audiences two different actors there and here. I have a feeling people are just going to love it."

Source : INS

Latest Video