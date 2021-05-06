Not Priyanka Chopra but this actress was the first choice for movie Krrish

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood movie is the superhero film Krrish, the sequel to superhit movie Koi Mil Gaya which had Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta was loved by the fans all over, and it was very well appreciated as it was the very first Indian Superhero Movie, directed by Rakesh Roshan Krrish hard Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra.

But did you know Priyanka Chopra was not the first choice of the movie Krrish, yes you heard right, not Priyanka Chopra but actress Amrita Rao was approached for the movie Krrish initially. The actress who is known for her amazing performances in movies like Ishq Vishk, Masti, Main Hoon Na, was supposed to be the Leading lady of the movie.

ALSO READ – (These gorgeous pictures of SRK's daughter Suhana with her besties are unmissable; check out! )

Revealing the reason on losing the movie Krrish, actress Amrita Rao once spoke to the media and said, she and Hrithik did a photoshoot and unfortunately the chemistry was missing and she was looking too young for him, she also said that she do not have any hard feelings about losing Krrish, and she look forward to work with the Roshans in the future.

Well what are your thoughts on how the movie would have turned out if the actress Amrita Rao was the Leading lady of the movie do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – (Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar prays for wellbeing of India)